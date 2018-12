Police believe they have intercepted a syndicate after four suspects believed to be behind a cigarette delivery vehicle heist were arrested in Lekhureng, Limpopo.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 38, are expected in the Seshego Maistrates Court soon on robbery charges after they were nabbed on Friday in the Matlala precinct, spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

"Allegedly two suspects accosted a driver and his crew who had just delivered cigarettes, threatened them with a sharp instrument and tied them with cables. The suspects then forced the victims inside the back of the vehicle and drove with them to the nearby bushes and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene," Ngoepe said.

"The victims managed to untie themselves and notified the local police who swiftly responded and started searching for the suspects. The two suspects were arrested together with their two accomplices near Tibanefontein village. The stolen cash was recovered and the getaway vehicle was also confiscated."

Special festive season operational strategies to tackle trio crimes – which includes robberies and carjackings – have been fruitful, Ngoepe said.

"During these operations, nine suspects aged between 20 and 38 were arrested for various crime incidents such as business robbery, attempted business robbery, malicious damage to property and robbery. During the arrests, a number of items including cash were confiscated.

"In the Lephalale Cluster, five suspects were apprehended in the Villa Nora policing area for a spate of attempted and business robberies and malicious damage to properties. These arrested suspects aged between 23 and 28, will appear in the Phalala Magistrates' Court soon."