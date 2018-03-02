Table Mountain fire under control

What To Read Next

Cape Town – A fire on the lower slopes of Table Mountain was contained by Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services on Friday.

Twelve fire fighting vehicles and two helicopters were used to extinguish the blaze in the area just above Philip Kgosana Drive, which has led to the closure of the road.

"The fire has been contained and we’re just dealing with hotspots," said Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne.

"We will remain on the scene for quite some time because of the strong wind."