 

Table Mountain fire under control

2018-03-02 16:14

Christina Pitt

Cape Town – A fire on the lower slopes of Table Mountain was contained by Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services on Friday.

Twelve fire fighting vehicles and two helicopters were used to extinguish the blaze in the area just above Philip Kgosana Drive, which has led to the closure of the road.

"The fire has been contained and we’re just dealing with hotspots," said Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne.

"We will remain on the scene for quite some time because of the strong wind."

PICS: 3 helicopters, ground crews battling Cape Point blaze

Three helicopters are assisting ground crews battling a blaze in Cape Point. See images here.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Taxify investigating murder of driver found in boot

2018-03-02 15:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 