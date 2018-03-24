Table Mountain glows red for World TB Day

Table Mountain was lit red for two hours on Saturday evening as part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global initiative in recognition of World TB Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and CEO of TB-HIV Care, Gareth Lowndes, lead the "Light up of Table Mountain for TB" event.

The event was part of the WHO and Stop TB Partnership, which embarked on a global initiative to light-up several landmarks across the world during the World TB Day, which is commemorated on 24 March every year to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB.

Last year, Stop TB partners and local authorities lit up landmarks in 31 cities across 13 countries.

In South Africa, Table Mountain became the obvious choice for the campaign due to its strategic location and visibility.

The WHO Global TB Report 2017, estimated that about 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, resulting in 1.3 million deaths among HIV-negative people, making it the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.



While anyone can contract TB, the disease thrives among people living in poverty and compromised environments, including those with diseases such as HIV/Aids and factors such as malnutrition, poor housing and sanitation, compounded by other risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol abuse, as well as diabetes affect vulnerability to TB and access to care.