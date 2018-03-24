 

Table Mountain glows red for World TB Day

2018-03-24 22:13

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Yogan Pillay via Twitter)

(Yogan Pillay via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Table Mountain was lit red for two hours on Saturday evening as part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global initiative in recognition of World TB Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and CEO of TB-HIV Care, Gareth Lowndes, lead the "Light up of Table Mountain for TB" event.

READ: 10 things you need to know about TB

The event was part of the WHO and Stop TB Partnership, which embarked on a global initiative to light-up several landmarks across the world during the World TB Day, which is commemorated on 24 March every year to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB.

Last year, Stop TB partners and local authorities lit up landmarks in 31 cities across 13 countries.

In South Africa, Table Mountain became the obvious choice for the campaign due to its strategic location and visibility.

READ: World TB Day - Worry over high default rate of patients on TB medication

The WHO Global TB Report 2017, estimated that about 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, resulting in 1.3 million deaths among HIV-negative people, making it the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.

While anyone can contract TB, the disease thrives among people living in poverty and compromised environments, including those with diseases such as HIV/Aids and factors such as malnutrition, poor housing and sanitation, compounded by other risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol abuse, as well as diabetes affect vulnerability to TB and access to care.

Read more on:    cape town  |  health  |  tb

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R5bn rip-off: Vavi slams CSR's exemption bid

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 