Robbers with a taste for a specific brand of watches robbed Jade Jewellers at East Rand Mall on Monday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said armed robbers went into the store under the guise of being customers searching for a particular watch.

"The shop assistant went to the display cabinet. The suspect produced a crow bar and smashed the glass cabinet and took only TAG Heuer watches and then fled," police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said in a statement.

Van Staad said an officer who was nearby intervened after hearing screams from members of the public and pursued the suspects.

"The SAPS member fired a shot at the tyre of the vehicle, but the suspects fled. No one was injured," Van Staad added.

The exact value of the stolen watches has not yet been determined. It is also unclear how many were taken.