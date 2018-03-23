'Take your soap and your towel and have the best shower' - Angus Buchan on Cape prayer meeting

Cape Town - Evangelist Angus Buchan is convinced that his "It's Time" mass prayer gathering in Mitchells Plain this weekend will be blessed with rain, he told News24.

"Take your soap and your towel and have the best shower that you've [had] for three years," he added.

Buchan spoke to News24 telephonically while he was on a break from his busy schedule, riding his horse.

He said he was confident that his God would pull through and bring much-needed rain to the parched Western Cape, which has been declared a disaster zone.

"I can't wait to come and join you. I'm looking forward to the people, to the people of Cape Town," said Buchan.

However, while he pointed out that the lack of rain in Cape Town was his main concern, he said the mass prayer meeting was not just about rain.

"The rain will come, I'm not backing off from my statement," he said.

"But my concern is for the desperate situation that the people in Mitchells Plain are in at the moment, you know," he added.

"I'm talking about gangsterism; I'm talking about wanton murder; I'm talking about prostitution; I'm talking about drug addiction; alcoholism. I'm talking about the suppression of people in poverty."

Quoting from the Bible, he said God called him to Cape Town, where he will be holding the free event at the Swartklip sports field in Mitchells Plain.

He was expecting at least 300 busloads of people and farmers from as far afield as Worcester and Caledon, as well as their staff members.

"We're looking forward to an incredible encounter with a living God who is THE weatherman," said the man on whose life the film Faith Like Potatoes is based.



