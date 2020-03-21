 

Talk of a lockdown in SA due to Covid-19 outbreak is not true – Presidency

2020-03-21 17:51

Nhlanhla Jele

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, has cautioned South Africans against spreading fake news about the coronavirus outbreak.

Diko posted a series of tweets on Saturday setting the record straight regarding the virus outbreak in the country.

"Stop spreading fake news: The President is NOT addressing the nation and announcing a lockdown tonight," Diko tweeted.

It is illegal for anyone to intentionally spread fake news about Covid-19, those infected with the virus or government efforts to address the virus, News24 reported.

She added that the national command council is expected to meet on Sunday to assess the implementation of the orders announced by the president last Sunday.

"The Council will further consider recommendations on economic relief measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus," she further tweeted.

"Thereafter, the President will give an update to the nation at a time to be decided at the conclusion of the meeting," Diko added. 

