Stellenbosch security guard 'hit-and-run' accused proposes mediation in bid to avoid attempted murder charge

The team representing a man who was caught on CCTV driving over a security guard in Stellenbosch, is hoping to resolve the matter through mediation.

Johan Steyn, 39, appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning after driving over Mzwanele Wellem at a shopping complex in Die Boord on April 30.

Wellem, 39, had only been working for Phangela Group for about a month and has been attending physical therapy as part of his recovery.

Those who know him, as well as readers and social media users, said it was a miracle he survived after watching the video of the incident, which went viral.

Steyn, who is out on R2 000 bail, previously indicated that he intended pleading not guilty to the charge of attempted murder (with an alternative charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm).

READ MORE: Security guard run over in Stellenbosch set to return to work soon

Magistrate Alaric Amos postponed the matter to July 12 for a Regional Court decision.

The State has not yet indicated how it intends to proceed with the matter.

Steyn's lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said outside court that they were in the process of drafting representations and hoped they could take the mediation route.

But EFF Stellenbosch PR councillor Derrick Hendrickse, who attended the case, told News24 that the accused should be held accountable for his actions.

"We understand it is a process of the court but here was a man whose life was threatened and everybody could see in the video exactly what was going on," he said.

Wellem could have been killed or seriously injured, he added.

"To mediate is not acceptable. I think the State must send out a clear message to prevent these things from happening again. The reality is, so often we see people not having respect for one another's lives, especially in the racial environment that we live."

Two lawyers have been assisting the security guard on a pro bono basis.



Steyn, who handed himself over to police, was not considered a flight risk by the court.

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, Steyn said in an affidavit: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter