Talks with UAE over Gupta extraditions 'progressing very well' - Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Discussions with the United Arab Emirates about the extradition of the Gupta brothers and their associates are "progressing very well", Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says.

He was addressing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Monday, when ACDP MP Steve Swart asked him about the corruption-accused Guptas' extradition from the UAE.

Lamola said discussions between South Africa and the UAE about a mutual legal assistance treaty and an extradition treaty was still taking place.

"But, as you are aware, there is a United Nations convention in this regard," Lamola said.

"Even without an agreement between the two countries, the United Nations convention is a law that should be enforceable."

He said a country asked for mutual legal assistance was obliged to follow.

"That is where we are: expecting mutual legal assistance.

"The discussions are progressing very well. Obviously, there will be hiccups here and there.

"I can state that the windows of engagement are open. There is some work that is happening."

In October last year, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi told the committee that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was having "particular difficulties" with requests for mutual legal assistance from India and the UAE.

In December, at a meeting of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (Uncac) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Lamola expressed concern that some countries had "mastered the art of delaying or refusing to ratify extradition treaties" and mutual legal assistance requests.

"We appeal to all those who we have approached and may still be approaching to cooperate and assist us. It would be a travesty of justice if [countries] decide to stand by and watch as our stolen assets are laundered through their financial systems whilst our economy is on a brink of collapse with dire consequences for our population," he said at the time.

On Monday, speaking generally about the NPA, he said it was common cause that an efficient prosecuting authority was a deterrent to crime.

"As such, an NPA which is attuned to be functional, effective and professional will ultimately increase the credibility of the criminal justice system."

He said the government would continue to support the NPA with resources to enable it to fill vacancies and modernise its system.

"The criminal justice system must function well across its entire value chain – investigations, arrests, prosecutions, finalisation of cases on time, as well as aspects relating to awaiting trial detainees and sentenced persons, including the rehabilitation of offenders," he said.

"If the chain is weakened or broken anywhere, it leads to justice not being served – that in turn leads to legitimacy concerns and the public losing faith in the criminal justice system."