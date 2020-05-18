Tanzanian businessman shot dead in suspected hit in Joburg

A Tanzanian businessman was killed in a hail of bullets in Johannesburg on Monday in what appears to be a hit.

Johannesburg police said that it was investigating a case of murder after the 36-year-old man, who owned a scrap yard, was ambushed and shot at about 15:00.



He was found dead inside his white Audi RS3, his body slumped behind the steering wheel.

Police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambe said the man was attacked on Juta Street, Braamfontein, by two gunmen driving a black BMW X5.



Shihambe said the deceased was travelling with another man when they came under attack by the armed assailants.



"The deceased sustained five bullets wounds to his body. However, on the scene we found a total of 11 spent cartridges. The other man, who was travelling with the deceased, escaped unharmed," said Shihambe.

According to ER24, their paramedics and a local security company were on the scene at 15:10.

The man suffered a wound to the chest and was declared dead.

