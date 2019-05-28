 

Task team hunt for killers of seven people in Cape Town

2019-05-28 19:07

Jenni Evans

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Western Cape police have formed a task team to investigate the killing of seven people between Sunday and Monday in two Cape Town suburbs.

Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the murders were committed in different parts of Khayelitsha and Nyanga.

The attacks:

- On Sunday at 21:42, nine people stormed in and shot at patrons at a bar in Khayelitsha's Site B, killing a 28-year-old woman and wounding 13 others.

- At 3:30 the following morning, in Harare, a gunman opened fire killing a 25-year-old man and wounding four others. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

- In Nyanga's Samora Machel on Sunday, five people were shot dead, and one wounded in three separate incidents.

IOL reported that neighbours were woken by the sound of gunfire and screaming.

"Robbery as a motive is not ruled out as personal belongings were taken from the victims in some of  the incidents," said Rwexana.

Anybody with information about the shootings is asked to contact Colonel Joseph Komani on 0647521423.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
