 

Task team hunting down Limpopo cash-in-transit robbers

2018-05-28 12:57

Amanda Khoza

Limpopo police have established a task team to hunt down a group of men who were involved in a cash-in-transit heist along Matlala Road outside Polokwane on Monday, police said.  

"It is alleged that in the early hours of [Monday], at about 05:35, a group of armed suspects driving in a white Isuzu double cab and a blue Rav4, attacked a security vehicle transporting money and fired shots at its wheels until it became stationary," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The culprits held the security officers at gunpoint and used unknown explosives to blast open the safe before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."

Two security officers were injured and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Ngoepe urged members of the public who might have information on the suspects' whereabouts to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501. They can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, their nearest police station or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

