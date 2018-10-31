Taxi boss behind Mihalik killing - report

A taxi boss is reportedly behind the murder of criminal attorney Pete Mihalik, Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, from Khayelitsha, owns taxis that service the Delft route on the Cape Flats.

News24 reported on Tuesday that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and was believed to have acted as a "facilitator" between business and gangsters.

Two men are being questioned for the murder, but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 on Wednesday that a second man had been taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but would not divulge any further information, saying the police had 48 hours to interrogate suspects before charging them with a crime.

On Tuesday morning, Mihalik was killed outside his son's school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point, Cape Town.

Mihalik was shot in his head by an unidentified suspect while in his vehicle

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital. He was later moved from Somerset Hospital after receiving treatment. Mihalik's daughter, who was also inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, is unharmed.



The circumstances surrounding Mihalik's death remain unclear.

According to Netwerk24, the murder of Mihalik could be related to his representation of the accused in the case against Nkosithandile Cekasayo, a taxi driver, as well as two of his brothers and another man. They reportedly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

The case was set to proceed on Wednesday, according to Netwerk24.

On Tuesday, Mihalik's father, Janos Mihalik, told News24 that the murder of his son could be linked to his work.

"When I watched the news, I couldn’t believe it... I was shocked," he told News24.

He said his son sometimes had arguments with clients about payment for his services.



"He took these cases on and agreed on the fee. I think it was a fight about money.

"This guy was a murderer who wanted to assassinate him, and is not a very clever guy, because I hear he has been arrested already," Mihalik senior – himself an advocate – said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said the one suspect arrested came from outside the Western Cape.

"The [guy] came from the province I come from [KwaZulu-Natal]. They moved all the way to shoot a person here [Cape Town]."