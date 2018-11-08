 

Taxi boss joins 2 'hitmen' in court for Pete Mihalik murder

2018-11-08 09:48

Jenni Evans

Pete Mihalik murder scene. (Supplied)



The three people who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of the murder of top advocate Pete Mihalik were sent to different prisons in the Western Cape after their case was postponed on Thursday. 

The third person arrested on Wednesday, Vuyile Maliti, joined Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, who have been charged with "premeditated" murder. 

Maliti is understood to be a taxi boss in the Khayelitsha area.

He was officially joined to the case after handing himself over to police on Wednesday. A lawyer came down from Johannesburg to begin his defence.

The trio have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Mihalik was shot dead last Tuesday as he drove up to a school in Green Point while dropping his children off at school.

Anti-Gang Unit

Security was tight at the court with the new armed Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) police officers monitoring movements. Armed officers in bullet proof vests lined the corridors and entrance to the court following extensive searches by security officers. 

The AGU was officially launched last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Hanover Park.

The motive for the killing is not clear yet but Mihalik's case load included a variety of cases. He was also part of the defence team for part of property mogul Jason Rohde's trial on the charge of the murder of his wife Susan, which is wrapping up in the Western Cape High Court.

The accused were led into court by the AGU as they walked up the steps. 

Khumalo told the court through an interpreter that he has not able to get hold of a lawyer to represent him. 

The court heard from the prosecutor advocate Helen Booysen that they would be kept at the different prisons while further work is done ahead of their bail application.

Their case was postponed to November 15 for further procedures, such as finding a lawyer for Khumalo.

