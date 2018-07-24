 

Taxi boss killed in Alexandra in latest industry murder

2018-07-24 15:58

Jan Bornman

The bullet riddled taxi in which 11 people where killed on Sunday when coming from a funeral. (Sthembiso Mngoma)

The bullet riddled taxi in which 11 people where killed on Sunday when coming from a funeral. (Sthembiso Mngoma) (Sthembiso Mngoma)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Footage shows bullet-riddled minibus taxi in which 11 people were killed

2018-07-23 12:42

Eleven people died after a minibus taxi was ambushed on the R74 in KwaZulu-Natal - an incident police believe to be related to taxi violence. WATCH.WATCH

A 69-year-old taxi boss affiliated to the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) was shot and killed outside his house on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said an unknown number of gunmen approached the taxi boss when he was reversing out of his yard.

"He was shot and died instantly on the spot," Dlamini said.

He added that the motive for the shooting was unknown and that police were treating the matter as a priority.

WATCH: Footage shows bullet-riddled minibus taxi in which 11 people were killed

This follows the killing of 11 people affiliated to the taxi industry in KwaZulu-Natal, who were ambushed by gunmen after attending the funeral of another taxi boss on Sunday. On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the death toll had risen to 12 after one of the four critically injured men succumbed to his injuries.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole implemented a 72-hour action plan to track and trace the perpetrators in that shooting incident.

"General Khehla Sitole condemns in the strongest terms the senseless killing of eleven people associated to the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Gauteng," the National Police Commissioner's spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said in a statement over the weekend.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa's Cabinet better at attending committee meetings

2018-07-24 15:55

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 