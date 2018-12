Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest after an Mthatha taxi boss shot and killed three children before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said that police are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the tragedy.

"There was no suicide note found. We are still investigating why this happened."

She said the children were aged six, eight and nine.

A family member discovered the bodies on Monday. Koena said the incident allegedly took place on Sunday evening.