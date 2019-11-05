 

'Taxi boss' shot dead outside child's school in Port Elizabeth

2019-11-05 12:57

Jenni Evans

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The school run turned into a morning of tragedy when a 43-year-old man was shot dead outside his child's school in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was understood to have been a taxi boss, but his name has not been released yet.

Naidu said the man's wife had walked their 9-year-old son into school at about 08:00, returning to their vehicle parked outside in Mimosa Road in Fairview. 

"After she returned and got into the Audi Q7, and just before they could drive off, an unknown person approached the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver's side," said Naidu. 

"A second suspect also approached and fired two more shots. Both suspects got into a waiting white VW Polo and sped off." 

The man was shot in the head, neck and shoulder, and died on the scene.

His wife was not physically injured, but was taken to hospital. 

Naidu said they believed the deceased man was the target. The provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is investigating a case of murder. 

Staff at the school said they were not allowed to comment.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
