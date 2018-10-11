 

Taxi driver accused of going on a raping spree intends to plead guilty

2018-10-11 16:14

Ntwaagae Seleka

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

One of the two Johannesburg taxi drivers accused of raping several women in parts of Gauteng intends to plead guilty.

The South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge heard on Thursday morning that the accused, who can't be named until he pleads, will accept guilt later today. 

The accused, aged 28, is expected to plead guilty to 13 counts of rape, nine of kidnapping, nine of aiding and abetting another person to commit a sexual offence, nine of robbery, one sexual assault, assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm and a charge of pointing of an object resembling a firearm. 

The case was adjourned to Thursday afternoon after prosecutor Rolene Bester asked the matter to be stood down in order for her to consult with her office. She asked for the matter to be separated to allow the court to proceed with accused number two.

Representing the second accused, aged 30, advocate Xolani Mazibuko asked to be furnished with documents regarding the DNA evidence before his client can plead.

"Once furnished with that I will be able to take full instructions from my client," he said. 

Reign of terror

The two men are allegedly linked to the offences through DNA obtained from the victims.

Before adjourning the matter, Judge Cassim Moosa ordered that Mazibuko be handed all the documents he required. 

The two accused allegedly went on a rampage between September 26, 2016, and October 12, 2017, kidnapping, raping and robbing female passengers in their Toyota Quantum minibus taxi. 

Their reign of terror shook the taxi industry and caused alarm among female taxi passengers across Gauteng. 

The offences took place in parts of Johannesburg, parts of Soweto, Alberton, Germiston and Brixton.

The two, who are each facing 51 counts, were arrested on October 23, 2017, in Soweto. They were pointed out during an identity parade on September 28, 2017.

johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts

