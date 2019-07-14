 

Taxi driver arrested while allegedly raping passenger

2019-07-14 21:02

Canny Maphanga

Minibus taxis parked at a taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Minibus taxis parked at a taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

CCTV cameras assisted the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in arresting an alleged taxi rapist while he was raping one of his customers at the corner Von Weilligh and Wemmer Jubilee streets on Wednesday.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, a 23-year-old victim boarded a taxi from from Naturena to Bree Taxi Rank while they were passengers still in the vehicle.

"While driving he was offloading passengers until she was left alone," police spokesperson Captain Mbele said in a statement on Sunday.

When the taxi approached Bree Taxi Rank, the victim asked to be offloaded. The driver sped off to a secluded area.

"The suspect dragged and undressed her. The suspect was captured by CCTV cameras while dragging a half-naked woman into a bush.

"The vehicle was dispatched immediately and arrested the suspect."

The suspect who appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Friday remains in custody.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Residents beg Cele to deploy more cops to crime-ridden Philippi: 'I was almost robbed of my duvet from my bed'

48 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Supervisor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R240 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 