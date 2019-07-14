Taxi driver arrested while allegedly raping passenger

CCTV cameras assisted the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in arresting an alleged taxi rapist while he was raping one of his customers at the corner Von Weilligh and Wemmer Jubilee streets on Wednesday.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, a 23-year-old victim boarded a taxi from from Naturena to Bree Taxi Rank while they were passengers still in the vehicle.

"While driving he was offloading passengers until she was left alone," police spokesperson Captain Mbele said in a statement on Sunday.

When the taxi approached Bree Taxi Rank, the victim asked to be offloaded. The driver sped off to a secluded area.

"The suspect dragged and undressed her. The suspect was captured by CCTV cameras while dragging a half-naked woman into a bush.

"The vehicle was dispatched immediately and arrested the suspect."

The suspect who appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Friday remains in custody.

