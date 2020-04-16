 

Taxi driver charged with breaking lockdown regulations after crashing vehicle

2020-04-16 17:40

Alex Mitchley

A taxi driver allegedly contravened lockdown regulations by transporting 15 passengers when he lost control and overturned his vehicle on Eeufees Road in Tshwane on Thursday.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department, which was notified about the accident, found the driver had allegedly contravened the regulations when it arrived at the scene.

"It is alleged that the taxi operator lost control of the vehicle at the Eeufees Road and Ben Schoeman junction at around 07:00," the unit's spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said in a statement.

"The taxi, which was transporting 15 staff members of unknown employ, was in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations."

READ | Covid-19 lockdown: 16 taxi drivers arrested in Tshwane

Mahamba said a case was opened against the taxi driver for transporting more passengers than what was allowed.

He added the driver, who is in critical condition, would also be charged with reckless and negligent driving.

The taxi driver and injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital.

