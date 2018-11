The sentencing proceedings for convicted serial rapist and taxi driver Lebogang Gift Mokoena, 28, will begin at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mokoena was found guilty on 43 charges for rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing an object that resembles a firearm, aiding and abetting someone to commit an offence and sexual assault.

Mokoena raped eight women.

He would rape and rob female passengers across Gauteng while driving around in a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi, according to his plea statement.

Six survivors were raped by Mokoena and his co-accused while the taxi was in motion and two others were raped in an open veld.

In some instances, Mokoena would give his victims money for a taxi to take them home.

Cellphones and other valuables were taken from them and resold to a foreign national.

Mokoena went on a rampage for 13 months between September 26, 2016, and October 12, 2017, before he was apprehended by the police at a home in Molapo, Soweto in October 23, 2017.

