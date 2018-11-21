 

Taxi driver Mido Macia's family reaches out of court settlement with government

Pelane Phakgadi

Mido Macia (Picture: AP)

The family of Mozambican taxi driver Mido Macia has reached an out of court settlement with the police minister, following his brutal death in February 2013.  

This follows an order by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday that government pay Macia's family compensation for his death, which was a result of police brutality.

The taxi driver died hours after being handcuffed to a police van and dragged through the streets of Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, in front of an angry crowd. 

His body was found in a police cell, lying in a pool of blood.

The family's legal representative, Jose Nascimento, told the media on Wednesday that "adequate compensation" would be paid out.

Nascimento, however, would not be drawn on what that amount was.

Confidentiality clause

"We have agreed with government and the court to a confidentiality clause, which will help [ensure] that the family is not placed in danger.

"We are happy that the South African government decided to come to an agreement and avoided a full-blown trial, which was not going to be a good one and this was a sensible settlement," Nascimento said.

READMacia family wants R6.5m in civil claim

The family had initially laid a R6.5m claim against the South African government, but settled for less, which Nascimento said was "in the interest of the family and the public".

In handing down judgment in 2015, Judge Bert Bam described the actions of the eight officers found guilty of Macia's death as barbaric.

A video of the incident went viral, causing international outrage.

READ: Cops guilty of murdering Mido Macia

Bam sentenced Meshack Malele, 46, Thamsamqa Mgema, 35, Percy Jonathan Mnisi, 26, Bongamusa Mdluli, 25, Sipho Sydwell Ngobeni, 30, Lungisa Gwababa, 31, Bongani Kolisi, 27, and Linda Sololo, 56, to 15 years' imprisonment each for Macia's murder.

The judge went on to say that the deceased was a "family man with obligations to his dependents".

Nascimento said Macia's son, Serjio Emidao, 8, would benefit greatly from the compensation and the family's livelihood would be improved.

He applauded the government for its decision.

