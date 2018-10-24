 

Taxi driver rape case postponed for sentencing

2018-10-24 16:27

Ntwaagae Seleka

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Gauteng taxi driver, who was previously convicted of 43 rape and kidnapping charges in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, is to be sentenced next month for a separate case before the Roodepoort Regional Court.

In the case in Roodepoort on Wednesday, Lebogang Gift Mokoena's sentencing was postponed to November 2. He is to be sentenced for one charge of kidnapping, one of rape and two of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges on March 19, 2017, after he and his friend accosted a female passenger who had been travelling with her teenage son along Ontdekkers Road in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Similar modus operandi

Using the same modus operandi he had used in other cases, Mokoena kidnapped the two and raped the woman inside a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi while his friend drove it.

The woman was raped in the presence of her son. After the incident, Mokoena robbed them of their belongings and demanded the woman's PIN code for her bank card.

The accused then withdrew R19 000 from the bank account, which was spent on alcohol and groceries.

However, Magistrate Ruby Matthys postponed the sentencing portion of the case to give a social worker time to complete a pre-sentencing report.

Mokoena, 28, appeared calm on Wednesday and wore the same clothes he had worn earlier this month when he appeared in the case in the high court, sitting in Palm Ridge.

He used his hands to cover his face as he waited for his name to be called and at times, he smiled and chatted to court orderlies. this was unlike his demeanour during his high court appearance on October 15 when he cried after being convicted of the 43 charges. At the time, he even threatened to commit suicide.

READ: 'Guilty, not guilty, guilty' - 'confused' rape accused disrupts court

More woes for Mokoena

Earlier this month, Judge Cassim Moosa convicted Mokoena of 13 counts of rape, nine of kidnapping, nine of robbery with aggravating circumstances, nine of pointing an object that resembles a firearm, two of aiding and abetting someone to commit an offence and one of sexual assault.

During his guilty plea, Mokoena detailed how he separately kidnapped eight female passengers and raped and robbed them of their belongings including cash and cellphones.

READ: Taxi driver found guilty on 43 counts of rape and kidnapping

Six victims were raped by Mokoena in a taxi which was driven by his "friend". On two occasions, Mokoena took the women to an open veld where he raped them.

Afterwards, Mokoena said he gave the survivors money to board a taxi home.

In some instances, he forced the women to hand over their bank PIN codes so he could withdraw money from their accounts.

Mokoena told the court he did not act alone while committing the offences but would not reveal the names and identity of the "friends" he claimed were with him at the time.

He went on a rampage for 13 months between September 26, 2016 and October 12, 2017 before he was nabbed by the police at a house in Molapo, Soweto on October 23, 2017.

He admitted that some of the victims pointed him out during an identity parade and that he was linked to the crimes through his DNA.

Mokoena claimed he pleaded guilty voluntarily because he didn't want to waste the court's time.

His sentencing in the South Gauteng High Court is expected to begin on November 5.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'New facts' emerge in Kessie Nair's k-word case, court hears

2018-10-24 16:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Pay back the money' - MP's jeer at EFF's Floyd Shivambu in ironic turn of events
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 23 2018-10-23 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 