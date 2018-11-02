 

Taxi driver rape case: Serial rapist still not sentenced after charge sheet disappears

2018-11-02 22:03

Ntwaagae Seleka

A missing charge sheet has led the Roodepoort Regional Court to postpone the sentencing of the notorious serial rapist who was found guilty of raping a woman in a taxi in the presence of her son.

The charge sheet in the case of Gift Lebogang Mokoena, 28, now has to be retyped.

Magistrate Ruby Matthys postponed the case to November 27 to allow the State to get its house in order.

Mokoena was expected to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty two months ago to charges of kidnapping and rape, and two of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

On September 19, Matthys convicted him of all four charges

On March 19, 2017, Mokoena and his friend accosted a female passenger who was with her 19-year-old son along Ontdekkers Road in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

At the time, the two men were driving their notorious Toyota Quantum minibus taxi when the two passengers boarded it.

Inside the taxi Mokoena produced a cigarette lighter, which resembled a firearm and pointed at the adult woman.

He then raped the woman in the presence of her son while his friend drove the taxi.

After raping the woman, Mokoena robbed them of their belongings and demanded the PIN to her bank card before dropping them off.

The accused spent more than R19 000 of her money, buying alcohol and groceries, among other goods.

More troubles for Mokoena

On Monday, in a separate matter, the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge is expected to start sentencing procedures in another case Mokoena faces.

Mokoena is expecting Judge Cassim Moosa to impose a lengthy jail term after he was convicted by of 13 counts of rape, nine of kidnapping, nine of robbery with aggravating circumstances, nine of pointing an object that resembles a firearm, two of aiding and abetting someone to commit an offence and one of sexual assault.

On October 12, Mokoena pleaded guilty to the charges, saying he did not want to waste the court's time.

In his guilty plea, he told the court how he separately kidnapped eight female passengers, and raped them, before robbing them of their belongings, including cash and cellphones.

Mokoena raped six victims in a taxi while his "friend" drove. On separate occasions, two women were also taken to an open veld and raped.

Mokoena gave some of his victims money for transport home.

