 

Taxi driver shot dead in quarrel at Polokwane taxi rank

2020-02-26 19:31

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A taxi driver was shot dead following an apparent quarrel at the Extension 71B taxi rank in Seshego in Polokwane on Wednesday morning, Limpopo police said.

"According to reports, some members of the Seshego-Polokwane Taxi Association were engaged in a quarrel over the sequence of ferrying commuters on their authorised routes," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Simon Sipho Phihlela, 43, was killed in a shootout that followed.

His brother rushed him to hospital and he was declared dead on arrival.

Police were investigating the murder.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) should contact Colonel Malesela Mogale on 071 479 2329, the nearest police station or the toll-free Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

TUT academic activities suspended amid student protests

2020-02-26 19:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck carrying cement crashes into 17 cars, several people injured
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:16 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 19:46 PM
Road name: INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

More traffic reports
Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 4 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 