Taxi driver shot dead in quarrel at Polokwane taxi rank

A taxi driver was shot dead following an apparent quarrel at the Extension 71B taxi rank in Seshego in Polokwane on Wednesday morning, Limpopo police said.

"According to reports, some members of the Seshego-Polokwane Taxi Association were engaged in a quarrel over the sequence of ferrying commuters on their authorised routes," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Simon Sipho Phihlela, 43, was killed in a shootout that followed.

His brother rushed him to hospital and he was declared dead on arrival.

Police were investigating the murder.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) should contact Colonel Malesela Mogale on 071 479 2329, the nearest police station or the toll-free Crime Stop number 08600 10111.