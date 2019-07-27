 

Taxi driver shot in apparent road rage incident

2019-07-27 13:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police rank insignia found inside the suspect's vehicle. (Supplied)

A man believed to be a bodybuilder was arrested after allegedly shooting a taxi driver and then exchanging fire with the police in Roodepoort.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the man, 26, fled the crime scene in Honeydew, after shooting and injuring a taxi driver in an alleged road rage incident.

He was cornered and arrested in Douglasdale after a high-speed police chase.

"The taxi driver was rushed to hospital with injuries and no police officer was injured during the shooting.

"Inside the suspect's vehicle, police recovered an SAPS bulletproof vest, police rank insignia and military style items, three firearms- two pistols and a shot gun, 800 rounds of ammunition of different calibre firearms including R5, pistols, AK47 and shot gun magazines and other dangerous weapons.

"Serial numbers of the three confiscated firearms were removed. Further investigations will be conducted to establish possible linkage to previous crimes," said Peters.

suspect's vehicle

Some of the items found inside the suspect's vehicle. (Supplied)

According to the Roodepoort Noorth Insider, the shooting ensued after the taxi and a light motor vehicle bumped into each other.

The motorist jumped out of his car with two guns and fired several bullets at the taxi, shattering the windscreen.

It reported that the taxi crashed into a perimeter fenced outside a shopping centre.

Peters said the motorist was expected in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, explosives, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

crime
