Taxi driver vanishes after Joburg crash leaves 1 dead, 15 injured

The scene of the crash in Woodmead, Johannesburg. (PHOTO: Twitter/ER24)

A man was killed and 15 others were injured on Monday morning in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle at the intersection of Woodmead and Woodlands drives in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The driver of the taxi was nowhere to be found, according to emergency services officials who attended the scene.

ER24 personnel and officials from other emergency services arrived on the scene at 06:20 to find the taxi laying on its side against a traffic light, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Most of the patients had already climbed out of the vehicle and were now found seated on the side of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found two men lying trapped inside the taxi. One man had already succumbed to his injuries, while the second man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition," Meiring said.

Airlifted by helicopter

The rest were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the critically injured man from the taxi.

Once freed, paramedics treated the passengers and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

The injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for further care, while the critically injured man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

"It is understood that the driver of the taxi was not found on the scene," Meiring said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

