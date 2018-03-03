Taxi rolls over injuring 13 people

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Thirteen people sustained injuries when a taxi rolled off the R33 in Cramond, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the taxi had rolled off the road and down an embankment, coming to a stop among some bushes.

"One patient was found next to the road while several others were found next to the taxi.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that thirteen people had sustained minor to moderate injuries," he said.

Meanwhile, in Oudtshoorn on the Western Cape a bakkie rolled over resulting in 12 people sustaining minor injuries.

"It is understood that most of the patients had been on the back of the vehicle when it rolled," Meiring added.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Oudtshoorn Provincial Hospital for further treatment, he said.

