Taxify driver's body found 8km from torched car

Police are investigating a murder after the body of a 44-year-old Taxify driver, which had two gunshot wounds, was discovered in Protea Glen, west of Soweto in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza said that the driver's torched vehicle was found 8km away in Snake Park on Thursday.

"The driver's relatives filed a missing persons report last night, but because the body was found in a different jurisdiction we didn't know the car and the body were connected," he said.

A case of murder and damage to property were opened but no arrests have been made, Netshivhodza said.

Co-founder of drivers' organisation The Movement, Teresa Munchik, told News24 that, while the man was a Taxify driver, it was not clear whether he was killed during a paid trip.

Taxify could not be immediately reached for comment by News24, however a spokesperson was quoted in The Star as saying that a "high-priority team" was working with the police to investigate the incident.

