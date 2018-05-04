 

Taxify driver's body found 8km from torched car

2018-05-04 12:41

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are investigating a murder after the body of a 44-year-old Taxify driver, which had two gunshot wounds, was discovered in Protea Glen, west of Soweto in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza said that the driver's torched vehicle was found 8km away in Snake Park on Thursday.

"The driver's relatives filed a missing persons report last night, but because the body was found in a different jurisdiction we didn't know the car and the body were connected," he said.

Read: Taxify investigating murder of driver found in boot

A case of murder and damage to property were opened but no arrests have been made, Netshivhodza said.

Co-founder of drivers' organisation The Movement, Teresa Munchik, told News24 that, while the man was a Taxify driver, it was not clear whether he was killed during a paid trip.

Taxify could not be immediately reached for comment by News24, however a spokesperson was quoted in The Star as saying that a "high-priority team" was working with the police to investigate the incident.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    taxify  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Agri SA launches water desk to ensure farmers get fair share of precious resource

2018-05-04 11:32

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 