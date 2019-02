Taxify is investigating a reported allegation that two Cape Town women were stabbed by one of their drivers in the early hours of Wednesday morning when it emerged that they did not have fare money.

Gareth Taylor, country manager of Taxify in South Africa, said via statement that the company was aware of media reports that there had been an incidenct near Okavango Drive in Cape Town, and that it had activated its "high priority" team to investigate.

The company asked that any witnesses share their information with the police or via the app's "support" function.

"It is Taxify policy to immediately suspend from the platform any driver who is under any form of police investigation, and to remove them completely should they be convicted of any crime.





"Taxify will do everything possible to support any SAPS investigations into this incident, by sharing any information we possibly can that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of this atrocious incident."

Cape Talk interviewed a father identified as Lance who said that, when the women said they did not have money to pay for the ride, they had been stabbed.

One of the women is his daughter. Both women managed to break free and were treated at hospital.

Police had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.