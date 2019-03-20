 

Taxis shut down routes in and out of Vaal Triangle ahead of Human Rights Day celebrations

2019-03-20 13:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

Taxi operators blockaded all routes in the Vaal

Taxi operators blockaded all routes in the Vaal (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twelve minibus taxi associations have blockaded all routes leading in and out of the Vaal Triangle.

Taxis operators affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) began their planned seven-day strike on Tuesday night.

They are demanding answers from the provincial government over the completion of a taxi rank and mushrooming potholes on all their routes.

This, as government departments and political parties are expected to hold several Human Rights Day commemoration events in the area.

Santaco spokesperson in Sedibeng, Mbuyiseni Mahlangu, said the events which were expected to take place in Sharpeville on Thursday would only go ahead if Gauteng Premier David Makhura attended to their grievances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be the main speaker at the annual commemoration of the killing of 69 people on March 21, 1960, when 180 people were also injured.

Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said they were shocked when they woke up to find that various objects, including trucks, were used to blockade all entrances and exits around the Vaal.

"They took trucks operating in their same routes and used them to blockade some of the roads. We have not arrested anyone and have opened a public violence case. There are no casualties and no damages of properties that have been reported and we have deployed our various units to ensure there is law and order around the Vaal area," said Funda.

READ: Rival Soweto taxi associations claim peace after deadly clashes over routes

Mahlangu was "deeply concerned" by the treatment that Santaco - an organisation that ferries people from one destination to the other - received from the government.

"We have been promised a taxi rank in Vereeniging for over six years now and it has not been completed to date. No one is telling us why the rank is not complete. People are robbed at our rank in Vereeniging and when it rains, there is no shelter for them to wait.

"Our other concern is about many potholes that are everywhere in the Vaal, especially on routes that we use. We pay for licences like everyone who owns a car and we deserve to drive on smooth roads without potholes," said Mahlangu.

Taxi operators vowed that buses and minibus taxis would not operate for the week until their demands were met.

"We are aware that our strike will hit us in the pocket and commuters will also be affected, but there is no other option left for us in order to get attention from our government. We are harassed daily by traffic officers who impound our vehicles and yet fail to issue our permits.

"Tomorrow, we don't think the Human Rights Day commemoration will take place because our strike continues. If they don't come and address us then it is a problem," he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  strikes  |  public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Without us there would be no Zondo commission' - EFF's Dali Mpofu

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Investigating officer testifies in Packham murder trial
Traffic Alerts
3 jackpot winners! Daily Lotto makes it rain 2019-03-19 22:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 