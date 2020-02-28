Tazne murder: Alleged killer’s family getting death threats, one relative doused in petrol - report

The scene outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where Moyhdian Pangarker appeared. (Tammy Petersen)

A relative of alleged child killer Moyhdian Pangarker, who gave him a place to sleep shortly before murdered Tazne van Wyk went missing, has said he is getting death threats and was attacked by someone who tried to set him alight, a Cape Town publication reported on Friday.

According to the Daily Voice, Stanley Adams, 67, found a man pouring petrol against his door on Sunday. The man reportedly doused him with it when he opened the door, but before the assailant could set it alight, relatives came to the elderly man's aid after hearing him scream.

The attacker fled.

Pangarker is Adams' brother-in-law. He said locals have threatened to kill anyone related to the murder accused.

He told the publication he had told the police Pangarker had disappeared on the same day Tazne was last seen.

The parolee had been sleeping on Adams' couch after looking for a place to stay a week before the eight-year-old went missing.

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa apologises to Tazne van Wyk's family

Pangarker was cornered in Cradock last Monday after being on the run for almost two weeks following his identification as a person of interest in Tazne's kidnapping.

After being transported back to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape town, Pangarker led the police to a stormwater drain outside Worcester where her body was found.

Tazne was last seen on February 7 walking to a tuckshop across the street from her home.

Pangarker, the Van Wyk family's neighbour, has been charged with Tazne's murder and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

His criminal record dates to the 1980s and he had absconded from parole a year ago.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, after meeting with Tazne's parents Carmen and Terence, apologised to the residents of Connaught Estate that the alleged killer was released on parole, saying it was proof that there was "something wrong with our parole system".

Meanwhile, social media reports that Pangarker had been "attacked" and was being treated at Karl Bremer Hospital has been rubbished by the Department of Correctional Services.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the claims as "fake news".

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen