 

Tea with Zille: Malema spurns invite to discuss SA's future

2019-10-01 20:49

Ethan Van Diemen

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Felix Dlangamandla)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected an invitation from former premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, to discuss the future of the country.

On Tuesday morning, Zille tweeted an invitation to Malema to appear as a guest on her podcast "for a no-holds barred discussion on South Africa's future prospects".

Zille's podcast, Tea with Helen, has seen her joined by notable South African minds such as former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib as well as journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez.

The one-time DA leader, who is now a senior policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations, initially posted a Twitter poll on Monday calling for public input as to who she should interview next on her show - former president Thabo Mbeki or Malema.

Seemingly, Malema won out and Zille sent out the call to the EFF leader.

Questions sent to the EFF's communications team by News24 went unanswered at the time of writing, but Malema responded in a Tweet to Zille.

Twitter users had various reactions to the invitation. 

One user suggested it "… somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa".

Another user suggested the invitation was part of a ploy to launch the podcast.

One Twitter user said they "encourage the CIC to attend this session, provided that the tea will not be spilled on him and the session scandalised".

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  helen zille
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More than 400 Bangladeshis murdered in 4 years in SA

2019-10-01 20:40

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players become R165k richer 33 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 