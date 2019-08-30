 

Teacher, 30, knocked over by MyCiTi bus while helping husband in Cape Town

2019-08-30 15:15

Ethan van Diemen

MyCiTi bus. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

A 30-year-old school teacher has been killed after a MyCiTi bus knocked her over in Cape Town on Friday morning.

City law enforcement director Richard Coleman on Friday said an "adult female pedestrian [was] knocked down by a MyCiTi bus."

Netwerk24 identified her as Maretha van Dyk, a Grade 4 teacher at Riebeeckstrand Primary School in Melkbosstrand, who was hit while she was helping her husband after he had car trouble.

She is also the older sister of rugby players Cobus and Jasper Wiese, who play for the Stormers and Cheetahs respectively, the report said.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa confirmed her death, noting that one person died at "Otto du Plessis [Drive] at Sunset Beach. R27."

Africa added that emergency services officials were en route and that traffic was adversely affected by the incident.

In response to questions from News24, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said she office could "confirm an accident this morning at about 08:25 in Milnerton where a 30-year-old woman was fatally injured."

A culpable homicide case has been opened for investigation and the investigation continues.

The area has since been cleared.

Netwerk24 added that the school and the young pupils were informed of van Dyk's death.

