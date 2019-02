A Delft teacher is being investigated for allegedly punishing Grade 1 learners by locking them up in a classroom because they did not have R2 to pay for casual day, Times Live reported.

The incident reportedly took place at Abedare Primary School in Delft, Cape Town.

Times Live reported that spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Bronangh Hammond, said the allegation was "concerning".

"The WCED received a tweet regarding the incident and a request for follow-up was made. The allegations are concerning. The alert happened over the weekend, therefore the WCED will investigate on [Monday]," Hammond told Times Live.

Hammond could not be reached by News24.

Parents 'afraid' of reporting teacher

The Daily Dispatch reported that the teacher had locked the pupils who did not have the money in the classroom, and allowed those who had paid to go watch something in the school hall.

The Daily Dispatch and the Herald reported that, in a separate incident, the same teacher allegedly beat a seven-year-old on the hand, which had to be bandaged.

Both publications reported that parents were "afraid" of reporting the teacher because the teacher would ignore the pupils afterwards.

Earlier this month, another Cape Town teacher was caught on video slapping a pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High School.

This followed an apparent verbal quarrel over a book escalating to the pupil shoving the teacher, who retaliated by striking the teenager across the face.

Both the teacher and pupil have been suspended, pending further investigation, News24 reported.