Teacher gunned down outside her home, killers still on the loose

Francina Raphokwane, 42, was waiting for her transport to school this week when she was gunned down.

As condolences pour in for the popular teacher, North West police have appealed for information from community members as her killers are still on the loose.

The Grade 12 teacher had been waiting outside the gate of her home in Tlhabane, Rustenburg on Tuesday morning, for a bus to ferry her to Rakoko Secondary School in Mabieskraal Village.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Raphokwane was alone when she was ambushed.



"Neighbours who heard gunshots rushed to the scene and found her lying on the ground. The victim was later certified dead on the scene.

It is understood that nothing was taken from the teacher.

"We are appealing to anyone with information to contact the police. We plead with communities to assist us in bringing the suspects to book," said Funani.

'Shock and sadness'

North West MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed shock and sadness at her untimely death.

Matsemela said Raphokwane was a dedicated teacher who was teaching Life Orientation and English.

"On behalf of the department, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the entire family and the school community of Rakoko Secondary school. It is a very difficult moment for the department, since grade 12 learners will be writing their preliminary examinations in few weeks.

"Learners have lost a very important person, because she provided them with knowledge. The nation without teachers is a doomed nation. The department has lost a passionate and dedicated teacher", said MEC Matsemela.

Raphokwane was fondly remembered on social media.

One of her former pupils, Karabo Robert Mazantsana, shared that she had been one of the best English teachers.

"We lost a mother, motivational guidance, fittest woman. Rakoko will never be the same again. Heaven has gained an Angel. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Archie Mathibe-Zibi shared his sadness on Facebook, saying that "people with the most beautiful hearts, character, humanity", such as Raphokwane, were very rare to find.

The department has arranged counselling for both pupils and teachers and the memorial service will be held on August 1, at Rakoko Secondary school.



