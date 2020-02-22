 

Teacher has sudden heart attack at school and dies

2020-02-22 19:54
A Klerksdorp teacher died of a heart attack on Saturday morning after arriving at school to prepare for a sports trip to Vereeniging.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the family of the 63-year-old teacher.

According to the department, the teacher arrived at Klerksdorp High School at around 05:30 to prepare for the sports trip to Vereeniging where the school's rugby and hockey teams were going to participate against other schools.

Spokesperson for the North West Education department, Elias Malindi, said the teacher got out of his car at the school when he had "a severe heart attack and fell down".

"Other teachers saw him when he fell down and rushed to help him. They called the ambulance and his family. The emergency unit arrived speedily at the scene and declared the teacher's death on their arrival."

Malindi said that at the time of the incident, pupils were in buses, preparing to leave.

"Apparently, all learners left and did not see the incident."

Acting principal Jappie van Rooyen expressed his shock at the death of his long-time colleague.

"This incident has shocked us as the school. The deceased teacher was a head coach of rugby and hockey in our school. He has been teaching for over 40 years and was teaching a Life Orientation," Van Rooyen said.

Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community.

"On behalf of the department I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and the entire school community of Klerksdorp High School," Matsemela said.

"Losing one teacher is like losing the light of the society. The nation without teachers is a doomed nation. I am truly heartbroken to lose such a hardworking and dedicated teacher because last year he produced 126 distinctions in Life Orientation."

The MEC added that a team would be sent to the school on Monday to counsel teachers, pupils and the teacher's family.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

