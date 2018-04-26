 

Teacher in court for alleged rape of Hermanus school pupil

2018-04-26 20:58

Jenni Evans

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A Hermanus school teacher appeared in the town's court for the alleged rape of one of his pupils, police said on Thursday.

"This office can confirm that the [teacher] was arrested on [Tuesday] for rape, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm and is due to make a court appearance in Hermanus today," Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said earlier on Thursday.

The pupil was being supported by a social worker, who was also in contact with the courts, Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, told News24.

"A bail hearing was scheduled for today," Shelver said on Thursday.

Overberg cluster commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said the teacher appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Thursday and the case was postponed to May 17 for a formal bail application.

He would be kept in custody until then, Heilbron said.

The teacher cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded.

No further details would be released for the sake of the child's privacy, he said.

