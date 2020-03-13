 

Team tracking down IPID investigator's killers to be strengthened, says Bheki Cele

Alex Mitchley

Police minister Bheki Cele.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is hopeful that police will crack the case and find out who murdered a seasoned Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator, who was attacked on his smallholding on Tuesday.

Cele visited the family of the slain IPID investigator, Mandla Mahlangu, on Friday afternoon to reassure the family that the investigation is receiving the necessary attention.

While the minister would not be drawn into how the investigation was unfolding, he indicated that the team tasked with looking into Mahlangu’s death could be “strengthened”.

"I’m hopeful we will crack the case and find out what happened," Cele said.

Mahlangu was murdered during a robbery at his house in Jakkalsdans, Cullinan, in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday. 

According to police, a group of men arrived at the property about 03:30 and held Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint.

Mahlangu was then shot dead before the assailants left in his Nissan Hardbody NP300 bakkie.

IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the seasoned senior investigator had been visiting his smallholding when he was killed.

Mahlangu’s nephew, Xolani Mahlangu, said the family were struggling to come to terms with the incident.

He said the family was being given a lot of support, and had been visited by former IPID boss Robert McBride.

Xolani described his uncle as a good man and a family-orientated person who looked after many members in the family.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
