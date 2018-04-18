 

Tear gas and stun grenades thrown at protesting Hammanskraal residents

2018-04-18 14:23

Alex Mitchley

Protesting residents in Hammanskraal, in the north of Pretoria, clashed with police on Wednesday morning, and demanded that Gauteng Premier David Makhura listen to their pleas for service delivery. 

- Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

The protesters blocked the N1 highway and several roads around Kekana Gardens in Hammanskraal, demanding access to housing, water, sanitation and better roads. 

They were eventually pushed back from the highway as police opened fire, using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. 

Protesters retaliated by throwing rocks at police. 

A police helicopter and the Public Order Police Unit were deployed to monitor the crowd of about 300 people.

Police are using the chopper and rubber bullets to push protesters back.

 

Threats to continue protests

Protesters have threatened to continue until their demands are met.

"We will go back to [the] N1. Now we are waiting for the premier to respond. If he [does] not [respond], we will go back to [the] N1," one protester said.

"We will never rest, we will close the N1," another protester added. 

"We voted for Makhura, so we want him here. He must address us." 

Residents complained that, while townships such as Olievenhoutbosch, Mamelodi and Atteridgeville were attended to, interest was only shown in Hammanskraal when elections were around the corner and campaigning for votes took place. 

A community leader, who called himself Bull, said they had delivered memorandums to the Tshwane municipality and the Gauteng housing department, but never received any response. 

"They are doing nothing. No emails, no nothing. They are not serious about us." 

The situation remains tense as police have begun to clear roads.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  traffic  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Sassy UKZN graduate steals the show as she struts her stuff at graduation ceremony

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Sassy UKZN graduate steals the show as she struts her stuff at graduation ceremony
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 17 2018-04-17 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 