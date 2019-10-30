 

Tears and fears: You can survive without me, Mashaba tells staff

2019-10-30 06:09

Sesona Ngqakamba

Outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba next to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba next to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Gallo Images, Papi Morake)

Outgoing City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he is sticking to serving his notice until November 27 unless the DA and its coalition partners inform him otherwise.

Mashaba was speaking to News24 on Tuesday, a week after he announced his resignation following the election of former DA leader Helen Zille as federal council chairperson.  

"I would have loved to have finished last week but I would have left the government without leadership. Another six weeks is not going to kill me. If the DA and other coalition partners are happy for me to serve, I will. 

"If they want me to leave today, I am happy to leave." 

READ | Herman Mashaba denies he was hypocritical on BEE and affirmative action in resignation speech

'Mashaba is not indispensable'

He described the week after his resignation announcement as not a "normal one" at his office as staff have been left in limbo, with more questions than answers, fearing for their jobs which would probably be on the line.

"People are really nervous, crying and not really sure about their future. But ever since I made the announcement, I have met with various people on a regular basis to ensure they understand the City of Johannesburg can survive without Mashaba.

"Mashaba is not indispensable. It has not been an easy period but I am confident in the professional leadership I have put in place under the city manager, and confident things will return to normal." 

While the ANC, DA and EFF seem to be battling it out to have one of their own replacing Mashaba, he said he would not predict who was likely to get the number one spot, adding it would entirely be up to the political parties in the council to decide.

News24 previously reported that the ANC and EFF had each made it known that they want control of the City and are hoping to capitalise on the DA's torrid fortnight in which three high-profile figures - Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip - resigned from their positions.  

The mayor said while he believed he had left a legacy in the city, under the "circumstances" he worked under, more still needed to be done.

Mashaba added he was happy his inner city plan was in motion, saying when the multiparty government took over the city in 2016, investment attraction was sitting at around R4.5bn but in the last financial year it was now standing on R17.3bn.

