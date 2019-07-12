Teen, 15, dies during rugby match in Villiersdorp - report

A 15-year-old rugby player died during a rugby match in Villiersdorp on Thursday afternoon following a neck injury, Die Son reported.

Benwill Adelaar, who was a pupil at the Albert Myburgh Secondary School in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape, was reportedly injured during an under-15 match against Villiersdorp Secondary school.

Kenneth Dunsdon, principal of Albert Myburgh Secondary School confirmed the incident to Netwerk24 on Thursday evening.

"This is a sad day for all of us," Dunston told Netwerk24. "The police have cordoned off the area and forensic tests have been carried out."

It is not yet clear what happened.

According to Dunsdon, Benwill received treatment on the field but succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: Promising rugby player killed after horse he was riding crashes into truck

Benwill's teammates reportedly formed a circle on the field and knelt to pay their respects.

Many people took to social media to pay condolences.

Susan Stoltz wrote: "So sad, so young, my sincere sympathy with his parents, family and friends."

Patricia Javu said: "God be with the parents at this difficult time, give comfort to his fellow friends and players and not forget the teachers and school mates."

According to Netwerk24, Benwill's mother was admitted to the Otto du Plessis Hospital in Bredasdorp. She was reportedly too upset to speak to the media.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident to News24.

"The circumstances surrounding the boy's death is being investigated," Rwexana said on Friday morning.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter