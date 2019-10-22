Teen allegedly paid R5 to keep quiet about rape

A 14-year-old girl from Maake, near Tzaneen, was allegedly given R5 to keep quiet after being raped by a spaza shop owner, Sowetan reported.

The girl's mother, 29, reportedly said the shop owner had allegedly been raping the girl since September 2018.

In each case, he would allegedly pay her amounts of up to R20, and threaten to kill her if she spoke out.

The mother reportedly became suspicious when she ran into her daughter at the tuck shop an hour after she left for school.

According to Sowetan, the girl then revealed that she had allegedly been repeatedly raped by the store owner.

"I saw the R5; she had it in her hand. She also revealed that the suspect started raping her from September last year and he would offer her R20 or R10 after raping her," she reportedly said.

The man, who is a foreign national, was reportedly arrested on Friday.

Arrest sparked violence

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told Sowetan that the alleged rape sparked violence in the area, with residents attacking foreign traders.

In a separate case, a 34-year-old who was arrested last week for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, was released due to a lack of evidence, EWN reported on Tuesday.

The girl's family and community members reportedly waited for hours at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the man was expected to appear.

But National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 the matter was not placed on the roll, pending further investigations. Once the investigations are completed, the docket will reportedly be brought back to the NPA for a decision.

The 2019 SA Police Service crime statistics indicated that sexual offences against children accounted for 24 387 (up 3.8%) of the reported crimes against minors.