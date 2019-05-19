 

Teen arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping two minors

2019-05-19 21:39

Canny Maphanga

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A teenager is expected in the Dennilton Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping two children in the town outside Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested for the attack which took place in the area known as Thambo RDP New Stands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged that the man had met and lured the two victims, aged 12 and 13, to an RDP house on Thursday and locked them inside. 

"He then bought them food and started to rape them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home where she informed her parents about the ordeal. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," Ngoepe said in a statement on Sunday.

The victim's parents accompanied by community members proceeded to the suspect's home the following day where they found him raping the other victim.

"The suspect ran away but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police," Ngoepe said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned sexual offences against children in the strongest terms.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Monday's weather: Heavy rain and gale force winds in parts of SA

2019-05-19 20:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 2019-05-19 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 