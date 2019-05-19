Teen arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping two minors

A teenager is expected in the Dennilton Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping two children in the town outside Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested for the attack which took place in the area known as Thambo RDP New Stands.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged that the man had met and lured the two victims, aged 12 and 13, to an RDP house on Thursday and locked them inside.

"He then bought them food and started to rape them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home where she informed her parents about the ordeal. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," Ngoepe said in a statement on Sunday.



The victim's parents accompanied by community members proceeded to the suspect's home the following day where they found him raping the other victim.

"The suspect ran away but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police," Ngoepe said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned sexual offences against children in the strongest terms.



