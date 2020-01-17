 

Teen arrested for allegedly killing fellow pupil outside North West school

2020-01-17 19:59

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File, Jonathan Burton)

(File, Jonathan Burton) (Jonathan Burton)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 17-year-old female pupil was arrested on Friday after she allegedly killed another pupil in Atamelang near Delareyville in the North West.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 06:30 outside a secondary school in Atamelang.  

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Katlego Gristiph Lesagae, 18, had stepped off a school bus outside the school's premises when he was approached by the suspect who allegedly stabbed him with an unknown object.

Lesagae was rushed to a local clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Myburgh said the police managed to trace the suspect and arrested her shortly after the incident.

"The 17-year-old will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act, and her first court appearance for the alleged murder will be in the Atamelang Magistrate's Court on Monday," said Myburgh. 

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the police for their quick reaction which led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Kwena condemned the incident and requested parents to monitor the behaviour of their children, urging them to refrain from settling their differences through violence.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your Saturday weather update: Strong winds to continue in Western Cape, severe thundershowers set for some provinces

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | New footage emerges of 'Kyalami street brawl'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 15:31 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Richwood 09:09 AM
Road name: Tygerberg Valley Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Thursday 2020-01-16 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 