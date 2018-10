What To Read Next

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Delft, Cape Town last week.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 34-year-old woman reported the matter to the police on behalf of the child.

"This office can confirm that a rape occurred in Blikkiesdorp, Delft," said Van Wyk.

The 17-year-old appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on September 28 and the case has been postponed to October 3.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, [who] is Captain MM Thebus of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) [on] 021 918 3000," Van Wyk said.

IOL reported that the girl was raped in a toilet last Tuesday, allegedly by a babysitter. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The incident follows the reported rape of a six-year-old girl in a toilet in Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

Last Tuesday, a man appeared in court in connection with that case.

Blikkiesdorp - which translates as "Tin Can Town" - was supposed to have been a temporary relocation camp comprising mostly shacks in Delft, east of Cape Town, and communal toilets.

People who live there include people removed from rental properties in Woodstock, Salt River, and other areas, to make way for housing developments.

Many of the residents of Blikkiesdorp qualify for government housing, but the large-scale project meant to accommodate them has been delayed.