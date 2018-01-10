 

Teen arrested for robbing British tourist, shooting good Samaritan

2018-01-10 21:28

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – Drama unfolded along the Port Elizabeth beachfront on Tuesday afternoon when a British tourist was robbed and it escalated into a high-speed chase, a shooting and the arrest of the teenaged robber.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a British couple had gone for a walk along the beach and sat on one of many benches along the pathway shortly after noon on Tuesday.

She said the robber, who had been sitting on a nearby bench, had allegedly got up and threatened the couple with a firearm, demanding that the 74-year-old woman hand over the gold chain she was wearing.

"The suspect snatched the chain from the woman's neck and started running."

Naidu said witnesses saw what had happened and chased after the robber.

"A person on a bicycle and [another] in a bakkie gave chase. The suspect was seen jumping into a taxi. The taxi was stopped and as the suspect was pulled out, he fired a shot, injuring one of the men," she said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police grateful to community

Naidu said the boy was arrested with the assistance of a private security company, ADT, and members of the community.

A firearm and the woman's chain were recovered at the scene.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile expressed his gratitude to the community for reacting to the robbery and coming to the aid of the elderly couple.

"We wish a speedy recovery to the good Samaritan who was shot and assure the community and tourists to this beautiful city that the SAPS is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all," said Patekile.  

The couple praised police officers for the efficient and professional manner in which they were treated after being robbed on the beachfront.

Naidu said a case of robbery with a firearm and attempted murder was being investigated.

She said the 19-year-old robber would appear in court on Friday.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

7 in court for murder of Mooinooi couple

2018-01-10 20:55

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
'Those white men didn't have to shoot him' - community member where farm worker was murdered
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:37 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 19:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 