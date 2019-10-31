 

Teen beaten, gang tattoos cut out after allegedly trying to rape his brother

2019-10-31 17:14

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

An alleged gangster - who allegedly tried to rape his younger brother in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain - was severely beaten by members of his gang who also cut out his tattoos, the local community police forum (CPF) said on Thursday.

CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said the 19-year-old suspect was hospitalised after the assault.

It is alleged that the teenager was caught in a bedroom with his 10-year-old brother by their father on Sunday. The little boy's pants had been pulled down, De Villiers added.

"The father tried to grab the older one but he got away. The community went in search of him, but the Fancy Boys - the gang he belonged to - got hold of him first and he was badly assaulted.

"They cut out his gang tattoos too."

De Villiers, who has been supporting the traumatised family, said medical tests found the boy had not been raped.

The incident was reported to the police the following day.

Spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of sexual assault was being investigated, and that a suspect had appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  gangsterism  |  crime
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

