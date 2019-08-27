Teen boy found dead in shop ceiling in Pietermaritzburg

The scene in Pietermaritzburg where a teenager was found dead in a shop ceiling. (Supplied)

A boy, believed to be 17 years old, was found dead on Monday morning in a shop ceiling in Church Street in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and arrived at 06:30 to find the SA Police Service Search and Rescue team already in attendance.

ER24 medics climbed into the ceiling and found the motionless boy inside the ceiling.

The Search and Rescue team had to cut away part of the roof to access to the teen.

Once freed, medics assessed him and found that he had sustained burn wounds to his arms and showed no signs of life.

Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.





