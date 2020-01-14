Teen crushed to death after tree falls on her home

A 14-year-old girl was killed on Tuesday morning when a tree fell on her shack in the Emsagweni area in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:50 and found local authorities and the fire services already there.

"On closer inspection, medics found that a large tree had crushed part of a small shack. A 14-year-old girl was found still inside the shack.

"Medics assessed the girl and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead," said Meiring.

Her mother, who had been inside the shack when the tree fell on it, was assessed and was found to have escaped injury.