Teen disowns dad for proudly posing next to slaughtered lion in Kalahari

A teenage girl has vowed to never speak to her father after a photo of him and his wife kissing in front of a slaughtered lion went viral.

Sydney Carter (19) from Canada slammed her father Darren and his wife Carolyn Carter for reportedly spending £12 000 (around R21 000) on trophy hunting in South Africa, where they shot two lions, instead of paying her tuition fees, People reports.

"I refuse to call him my dad anymore. Who does that?" Sydney said on YouTube.

"I will never understand people like that - who take pride in shooting a beautiful animal like a lion. I'll never understand it.

"So, Darren, if you're ever watching this, just know that I don't call you my dad anymore. You are a horrible person.

"Knowing you trophy hunt beautiful animals like lions, who are slowly becoming endangered, is just . . . it's too much.

"I'm someone who loves animals and wouldn't want anyone to hurt them, and to know that my own father does that - I don't even consider you my dad anymore."

The angered teenager went on to say that she hopes her dad never contacts her or her mother again, Mirror reports.

The picture recently went viral after it was posted by a Twitter user and received a backlash from many animal lovers.

"Beyond disgusting! This is how they get their kicks. So disturbing," one person commented.

"I am thoroughly disgusted and appalled at these people. This is all for sport and it is absolutely disgusting. This has to stop now!" another person said.

The Carters have since disabled their Facebook and Instagram pages, Express reports.

Sources: Express, People, Mirror